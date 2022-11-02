Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has revealed that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy for bone cancer in his jaw during the summer. The Houston Chronicle reported Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session Wednesday after he delivered his annual State of the City address. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma. Turner missed a few weeks of City Council meetings while receiving his radiation therapy in August and September. His staff said he was undergoing medical treatment but did not specify what for.

