Feinstein set to become longest-serving female senator in history

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set this week to mark her 30th anniversary in the Senate and will become the longest-serving female senator in history, surpassing retired Sen. Barbara Mikulski, a Democrat from Maryland.

A statement from Feinstein’s office notes that when she ran for office in 1992, there were only two female senators, and now there are 24 — as well as a female vice president.

“It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate,” Feinstein said in the statement. “We went from two women senators when I ran for office in 1992 to 24 today — and I know that number will keep climbing.”

Before the Senate, Feinstein, who is 89, served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and became mayor in 1978 after the shocking assassination of Mayor George Moscone in a shooting that also killed Board Supervisor Harvey Milk.

In 1990, Feinstein ran for governor losing to Republican Pete Wilson, who was a US senator at the time. She was elected to his former Senate seat in 1992.

