Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district swarmed with tens of thousands of partiers. Many express wrenching pain and deep frustration about what they see as official ineptitude, including a failure by police to adequately respond to repeated emergency calls from people about the swelling crowd getting out of control hours before the crush occurred Saturday in a narrow alley.

