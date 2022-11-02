Danish leader quits in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Despite finishing first in Denmark’s election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government. Frederiksen’s announcement on Wednesday came after a dramatic vote count in which the center-left bloc that has backed her since 2019 retained its majority in Parliament by a single seat. In theory, the Social Democratic leader could have stayed in power as head of a minority government. But she said she would stick to campaign promises to try to form a broader coalition with parties on the center-right. Frederiksen handed her resignation to Queen Margrethe, who was expected to ask her to lead talks to form a new government.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.