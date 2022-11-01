Skip to Content
Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa is growing stronger as it pushes across the western Caribbean south of the Cayman Islands and it’s forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America as early as Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph Tuesday  and it was moving west at 14 mph. The center of the storm was located about 320 miles east of the Honduran island of Roatan. Meanwhile, new Tropical Storm Martin formed in the open Atlantic.

The Associated Press

