Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee. He’s been a critical care doctor urging the Republican to do more about the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s the Democrat facing Lee in a reelection contest. Lee has ridden consistently strong polls in a state that favors the GOP and has ignored Martin’s challenge. Lee sidestepped a Republican primary challenge with support for time-tested conservative issues, including a permitless handgun carry law and expansive abortion restrictions. Martin has criticized Lee’s signing of an abortion ban, decision against Medicaid expansion and his school choice initiatives. Tennessee hasn’t had a Democratic governor in more than a decade.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

