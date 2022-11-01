Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING (AP) — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing the city government said extended to 439,000 people. Walt Disney Co. and the city government said the park closed Monday for virus testing of staff and visitors. They gave no details of an outbreak, but last week 1.3 million residents of a Shanghai district were told to stay home for testing. The city government said all Disney visitors left by Monday night. Postings on social media said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. China has stuck to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case.

