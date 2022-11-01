Massachusetts AG hopeful weathered traumatic family history

BOSTON (AP) — Andrea Campbell’s personal history is a tale of perseverance. When she was a child, Campbell’s father was sent to prison for eight years. Her mother died in a car accident on the way to visit him, forcing Campbell and her brothers to live with relatives and in foster care. Much later, her twin brother died in police custody and her older brother faced charges in a string of alleged rapes. Campbell will become Massachusetts’ first Black woman attorney general if she defeats the Republican candidate, Jay McMahon, on Nov. 8.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.