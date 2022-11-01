Japan entertainment maker Sony ups forecasts as profits grow

TOKYO (AP) — Sony has reported its quarterly profit through September rose 24% on healthy demand for its music and movies. That prompted the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant to raise its annual sales and profit forecasts. Tokyo-based Sony’s July-September profit totaled 264 billion yen, or $1.8 billion, up from 213 billion yen in the previous year. Entertainment companies have tended to thrive during the pandemic, as people stuck at home turned to games and movies. Sony makes PlayStation video game consoles and also offers online gaming. Sony shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 5 game consoles during the second quarter of the April-March fiscal year.

