Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa

LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large outbreak of malaria in Ethiopia earlier this year. Some experts say that finding is a worrying sign that years of progress against the disease could be unraveled. The species has mostly been seen in India. But it has recently been spotted in some parts of Africa. The invasive mosquitoes are suspected to be behind a huge rise in malaria in Djibouti in recent years. That increase prompted an initiative from the World Health Organization to stop the insects from spreading further. One worry: The main mosquito-control measures used in Africa may not work well against the invasive bugs.

