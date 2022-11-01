Family of man slain by Detroit police files $50M lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — The family of Porter Burks, a Black man fatally shot during an early morning confrontation with Detroit police, is suing the city for $50 million. Five unnamed officers also are named in the wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday by attorney Geoffrey Fieger. It claims gross negligence and assault and battery, among other things. Burks’ Oct. 2 death was recorded by police body cameras as officers pleaded with him to drop a knife he was carrying. Police say Burks had schizophrenia. He was shot as he sprinted toward officers from the middle of the street. An autopsy report shows Burks was struck 19 times.

