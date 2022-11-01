Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to be sentenced in drunken crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is being sentenced for a drunken driving crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in 2021. Reid’s sentencing Tuesday comes after he pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing seriously bodily injury. Under the plea deal, Reid faces a maximum of four years in prison. Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had just left Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021, when his speeding pickup truck hit two parked vehicles on a ramp along Interstate 435. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.