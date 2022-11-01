After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers were killed in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, hundreds of abandoned shoes remained laid out in rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul. The crumpled tennis shoes, loafers, and Chuck Taylors are quiet but wrenching remnants of the tragedy in the nearby nightlife district of Itaewon. That’s the popular nightlife district where tens of thousands gathered for Halloween celebrations Saturday evening. Some 250 pairs of shoes at the gym Tuesday are among a huge collection of abandoned items found in Itaewon following the tragedy. Police put the items on display starting Monday for owners to retrieve them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.