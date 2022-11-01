2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, now authorities are looking for a suspect, police say

By Amir Vera, John Miller and Brynn Gingras, CNN

Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to several law enforcement sources.

Both officers are believed to be in stable condition, according to two of the sources.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted he was aware and “closely monitoring” the situation.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested,” Murphy tweeted. “We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

FBI Newark confirmed they are assisting in the investigation of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

