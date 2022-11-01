1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person has been killed and seven others are wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Monday night at a home. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers. Police were called around 9 p.m. and found the deceased person and several others with gunshot wounds. No information about the victims has been released. Officer Marshee London says people suspected in the shootings entered the home and were asked to leave. Afterward, bullets were fired from the outside into the house. No arrests have been made.

