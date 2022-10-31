Skip to Content
Zinke’s Trump Cabinet days shape Montana race for US House

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, is facing challenges on three fronts in his bid for a Montana U.S. House seat — from a Democrat, a Libertarian and Zinke’s own mixed reputation among voters. Once viewed as a moderate, Zinke’s shift to the right under Trump and revelations that he lied in two federal ethics cases have left him exposed to sharp attacks from Democrat Monica Tranel. Tranel and Libertarian candidate John Lamb differ sharply on the issues but unite in painting Zinke as lacking integrity. Zinke barely survived June’s primary against a hard-right conservative.

