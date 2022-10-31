Sheriff: ‘No truth’ in HBCU president’s comments on bus stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is pushing back on a historically Black university president’s statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard wrote she was “outraged” after law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County on Oct. 5 stopped a contract bus transporting students from the HBCU in Raleigh, North Carolina to a conference in Atlanta. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright emphasized at a Monday morning press conference that police officers stopped the unmarked, “Greyhound-like bus” with tinted windows because it had been swerving. “This case right here has absolutely nothing to do with racism,” Wright said.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.