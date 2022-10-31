Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:07 pm

Randy Schmid, AP science writer with a whimsical touch, dies

KEYT

By WILL LESTER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randy Schmid, a retired Associated Press science writer who seldom missed a chance to add a whimsical touch to his authoritative stories, has died. Schmid was 78 when he died Sunday at a nursing home in Falls Church, Virginia. His AP colleagues recall him as a skilled reporter who could find a simple way to present complicated subjects. Another AP science writer, Seth Borenstein, wrote for Schmid’s retirement in 2011 that “a hallmark of a Schmid story is the light touch, brevity, a pun if possible, and above all speed.”

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content