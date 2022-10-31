Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House has determined that Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” for example when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed. The two Republicans on the committed voted yes and both Democrats voted no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass.

