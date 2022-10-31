Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Relatives of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis are announcing details of memorial services this weekend in his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and many others, died Friday at age 87. The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, family members said. The ceremony will be livestreamed, with details to be announced later on Facebook. A private burial will follow. A celebration of life is also planned for 1 p.m. at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday.

