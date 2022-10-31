‘Lady of the Dunes’ identified nearly 50 years after killing

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified on Monday as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee. She was 37 years old when she was killed. The news was delivered to Terry’s family Monday morning, according to Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division. Authorities hope the woman’s identity may help unravel one of Massachusetts’ most famous unsolved murders

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.