Halloween Powerball drawing offers the ultimate treat: an estimated $1 billion jackpot

While hordes of children take to the streets to hunt for sugary sweets this Halloween, it’s the grown ups who could be vying for the real treat: an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

After no lucky winner was able to snag the grand prize in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot shot up to a $1 billion prize for only the second time in the Powerball’s 30-year history, according to the lottery.

If no winner scores in Monday’s drawing, the jackpot will rocket to an estimated $1.2 billion dollars, which will be drawn for on Wednesday, according to Multi-State Lottery Association Board spokesperson Anna Domoto. It would be the second largest prize in the lottery’s history.

Lottery participants have been haunted for 37 drawings in a row with no jackpot winner, Powerball said in a statement. The last grand prize was awarded to a ticket in Pennsylvania on August 3 for a $206.9 million pot.

While no jackpot was secured on Saturday, six tickets did win a $1 million prize, and one ticket sold in Florida won $2 million by including the Power Play feature, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

In order to score the grand prize, players must have a ticket matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The record grand prize was won in 2016 on a $1.586 billion jackpot.

