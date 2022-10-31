EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are left to take their chances. Grain exports from Ukraine might again be at risk even as some ships begin to sail again and the remaining partners attempt to continue to implement the deal. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Russia’s decision could have effects on already high food prices.

By CARA ANNA and COURTNEY BONNELL Associated Press

