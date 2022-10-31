China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.