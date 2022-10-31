Charitable giving to fight climate change rises 25% to $7.5B

Charitable giving to organizations that work to slow climate change have increased in the past year, and many more groups are receiving funds than just a few years ago. But despite the increases, giving from individuals and foundations to climate-related causes remains a stubbornly small percentage of overall charitable giving according, to a new report by the ClimateWorks Foundation. The jump in giving was significant — 25% over 2020 — and it outpaced the growth of giving overall. Yet contributions to climate philanthropy accounted for just 1 to 1.5% of all giving, according to the report — just $7.5 billion to $12.5 billion out of the $810 billion given to all causes in 2021.

By JIM RENDON of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

