Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled

By GARY FIELDS
Associated Press

The war in Ukraine, especially Russian President Vladimir Putin’s references to Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, have awakened memories that many of a certain age thought were buried. For Associated Press journalist Gary Fields, a former “nuclear brat,” each day that Russia’s conventional war effort seems more stalled, the more vivid his recollections become. He says that for him and many he knew while growing up, nuclear war was the shadow in their lives. Now,  he says, it feels like those shadows are back.

The Associated Press

