Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman’s home for demolition

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli man near a settlement in the occupied West Bank. Several people were wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera video showed the assailant firing an assault rifle outside a grocery before a security guard rammed him with a truck and pinned him to the ground. An off-duty military police officer then opened fire and killed the Palestinian man. The army said Sunday it arrested a brother of the gunman. No Palestinian militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

