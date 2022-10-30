Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president

PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. Babis says his only goal is “for people to have a better life.” Babis spoke after meeting his ally, President Milos Zeman, whose second and final term in office expires in January. The first round of the Czech presidential election is scheduled for Jan 13-14. The second round between the top two finishers will take place two weeks later. Babis currently faces trial in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. He denies wrongdoing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.