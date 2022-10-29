Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:35 am
Published 11:57 am

Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos at the Veterans Memorial Community Center

Salud America

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley celebrates Dia De Los Muertos this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.

Dia De Los Muertos is a Hispanic and Central American tradition to honor loved ones who have passed on. They honor the lives of their late family members by creating altars and decorating them with colorful flowers and their favorite belongings.

This event is a free, family-friendly event for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

The community can enjoy altar displays, food and vendors, an art gallery, and live entertainment. Locals in the community have volunteered to create altars to honor their loved ones and display them.

For more stay tuned at 6 p.m. on your NewsChannel 3-12.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content