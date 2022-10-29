Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos at the Veterans Memorial Community Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley celebrates Dia De Los Muertos this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.

Dia De Los Muertos is a Hispanic and Central American tradition to honor loved ones who have passed on. They honor the lives of their late family members by creating altars and decorating them with colorful flowers and their favorite belongings.

This event is a free, family-friendly event for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

The community can enjoy altar displays, food and vendors, an art gallery, and live entertainment. Locals in the community have volunteered to create altars to honor their loved ones and display them.

For more stay tuned at 6 p.m. on your NewsChannel 3-12.