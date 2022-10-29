Political leader, lottery owner fatally shot in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former presidential candidate who led a political party in Haiti has been shot to death in the capital. The slaying of Eric Jean Baptiste has stunned many in a country already facing a profound crisis. A party spokesman says Baptiste was killed late Friday along with his bodyguard. He was the leader of Haiti’s Rally of Progressive National Democrats, a party founded by former President Leslie Manigat. Baptiste also also owned one of the biggest lottery companies in Haiti. No one has been arrested.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.