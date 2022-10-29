Halloween-themed March of the Mummies seeks childcare reform

LONDON (AP) — Protesters in Halloween costumes have marched in cities around Britain to demand more affordable child care. The March of the Mummies was called to demand reforms to U.K. rules on child care, parental leave and flexible working that organizers say keep many parents – mostly mothers – from returning to the workforce. Demonstrations were held in cities including Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast. Hundreds of demonstrators marched from London’s Trafalgar Square to Parliament, including families with children wearing bandages, vampire costumes and witches’ hats. Britain has the among the highest child care costs among 38 developed countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

