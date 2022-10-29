Friday Football Focus Week 10

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from local football games including the 62nd Big Game between Santa Barbara and San Marcos.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara defeats San Marcos 26-7, Pacifica beats Buena 35-7 and Rio Mesa wins at Ventura 34-14(Santa Barbara, Pacifica and Rio Mesa share Channel League title), St. Joseph wins at Mission Prep 49-21 to capture the Mountain League

https://youtu.be/dKNrFeRHyq4 Segment 1

Segment 2: Lompoc defeats Santa Ynez 48-14, Righetti wins at Nipomo 18-7

https://youtu.be/oOYNYkcMHKg Segment 2

Segment 3: Pioneer Valley edges Atascadero 21-20 and St. Bonaventure wins Marmonte League title with 40-28 victory over Oaks Christian

https://youtu.be/2XHLHl6Va1g Segment 3

Segment 4: Camarillo beats Newbury Park 26-14 and Hueneme wins at Carpinteria 35-21

https://youtu.be/i3tM3A1Usr0 Segment 4

Segment 5: Fillmore beats Santa Paula 35-28 to win Citrus Coast League plus results of other area games