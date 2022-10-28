Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack gained notoriety last year after birthing Colorado’s first known litter of pups in 80-years. Hunting wolves in Wyoming is legal, which could impede Colorado’s planned wolf reintroduction in the state’s sparsely populated Western Slope. In Colorado, killing a wolf can bring a $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

