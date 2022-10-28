What happens if a ballot is damaged or improperly marked?

Election workers reconstruct or “duplicate” ballots that are damaged or improperly marked. That involves transcribing a voter’s choices from the damaged ballot onto a new ballot that can be scanned and counted. That can sound strange to those not familiar with election administration. But the process is a legitimate method for ensuring votes aren’t discarded simply because a ballot can’t be read by a machine. Ballot duplication is also used for ballots cast by overseas and military voters. The exact process varies by state but is often done by representatives of different political parties.

