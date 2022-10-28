‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.