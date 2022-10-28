St. Bonaventure runs over Oaks Christian to win Marmonte League title

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Bonaventure dominated Oaks Christian 40-28 to win the Marmonte League football title in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score.

Delon Thompson scored three touchdowns as the Seraphs were too physical for the visiting Lions.

St. Bonaventure jumped out to a 21-0 lead and extended the lead to 40-14 midway through the fourth quarter on Thompson's third touchdown of the game.

The Lions scored two touchdowns in the final 3:47 of the game.

St. Bonaventure wins the Marmonte League by going 5-0 and they head into the CIF-SS playoffs with a 7-3 record.

Oaks Christian also is 7-3 and goes 4-1 in league.

The playoff pairings are announced Sunday.