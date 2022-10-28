Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region, but officials say there are no immediate reports of damage. South Korea’s weather agency said Saturday’s small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year and would have been powerful enough to topple objects or break windows. The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he instructed officials to also review the safety of electricity and telecommunication systems, although there were no immediate reports of problems.

