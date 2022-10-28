Skip to Content
Renewed clashes in east Congo send residents fleeing

By JUSTIN KABUMBA
Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Renewed clashes between government soldiers and M23 rebels have forced more people from their homes in eastern Congo. The fighting that resumed around 5 a.m., Friday sent panic-stricken residents fleeing the towns of Rugari, Kalengera and Kabaya. Some headed for Kanyaruchinya near Goma. The U.N. has said that some 40,000 people have been displaced since hostilities between the two sides broke out on Oct. 20. The M23 rebels were largely inactive for nearly a decade before they reemerged last November. Congo’s government has accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, an allegation that Rwanda’s government has repeatedly denied.

