Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging in their final debate as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. Walz accused Jensen of having a “a dark and fearful vision” in which abortion becomes illegal and public schools are cut to give tax cuts to the wealthiest. Jensen countered that Walz’s slogan of “One Minnesota” is a sham and that the state is more divided than ever. The debate aired Friday on Minnesota Public Radio just 11 days ahead of the election.

