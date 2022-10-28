Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

Ukraine’s presidential office says at least four civilians have been killed and 10 others wounded by the latest Russian attacks. A statement Friday says Russian troops again fired on several towns facing the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper River. Russian attacks have damaged residential buildings and power lines, cutting supplies to thousands of people. In the neighboring eastern Luhansk region, the Ukrainian army is pressing its counteroffensive. Also Friday, Ukraine’s authorities announced further rolling blackouts around the country’s largest cities amid Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Fighting was also reported to be fierce around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which the Russians are trying to capture from Ukrainian forces.

By The Associated Press

