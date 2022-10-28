Legendary Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley dies at the age of 90

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Vince Dooley, who coached the Georgia Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship and won the most football games in school history, has died at the age of 90, the university announced Friday.

Dooley died peacefully at his house surrounded by his family Friday afternoon, the school said.

Dooley coached at Georgia for 25 years starting in 1964 and won a school-record 201 games. He also led the Bulldogs to six Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship with Herschel Walker as an All-American freshman running back in 1980.

Dooley retired from coaching following the 1988 season.

While serving as head coach, Dooley also became the school’s athletic director in 1979 and stayed in the role until 2004.

Dooley, who was the 1980 national coach of the year, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

In 2019, the school honored Dooley by naming the field at Sanford Stadium after him.

“It is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant to the University of Georgia,” Georgia football said in a tweet. “He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Dawg Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach.”

