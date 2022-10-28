Judge rules on care for Tennessee inmate who severed penis
By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered the state to provide better care for a death row inmate who was restrained after he cut off his penis. An attorney for a Henry Hodges filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on Friday. It states that after Hodges severed his penis, he was hospitalized, but when he returned to prison he was placed naked in restraints on a thin mattress over a concrete slab. The judge declined to order Hodges released from restraints but did order the state to provide him with clothing, better care and mental stimuli. Hodges has been on death row since a Nashville jury convicted him of killing Ronald Bassett in 1990.