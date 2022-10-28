Items from WWII Gross-Rosen camp mass grave go to its museum

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 700 daily-use objects from a mass grave found at the World War II Gross-Rosen Nazi German death camp have been symbolically handed to the camp’s museum in Poland. Metal plates and cutlery with inmates’ names scratched on them, Nazi guards’ tableware and office-items were found buried together with the remains of 92 men in a ditch that experts of the state Institute of National Remembrance exhumed in 2017-2018 at the former death camp. Professionally cleaned and itemized, the objects will be on display at the site’s museum in Rogoznica, in southwestern Poland. Many of the victims were buried alive because they were unable to walk when the camp was evacuated in early 1945.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.