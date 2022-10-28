Iranian protesters again confront police in southeast city

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters have confronted security forces in a southeastern Iranian city that’s seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations after the September death of a woman detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations in Zahedan were initially sparked by rape allegations against a police officer there but have become the deadliest area of unrest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The nationwide demonstrations have raged across Iran since her death, with protesters taking to the streets in at least 125 cities. At least 270 people have been killed and nearly 14,000 have been arrested. That’s according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

By The Associated Press

