Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing Mark Andrews, his face blurred, depositing five ballots in a dropbox with a voiceover by filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza calling it a crime. In fact, a state investigation found, Andrews was dropping off ballots for himself, his wife and their three adult children, who all live at the same address. That is legal in Georgia and a state investigator found no evidence of wrongdoing. Andrews on Wednesday sued D’Souza and others involved in the film’s production.

