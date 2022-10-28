Census: Detailed age, sex data may be limited based on place

Want to know the age and sex breakdown of people of Japanese ancestry in your U.S. state or territory? You may not be able to get that in the future if you live in North Dakota or Puerto Rico under a new plan the U.S. Census Bureau is putting together to protect the privacy of participants whose detailed data were collected from the 2020 census. The plan for the detailed data to be released next year was outlined Friday. Under the plan, sex and age breakdowns would be limited based on the size of racial and ethnic groups in each location.

