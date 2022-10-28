Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula face off in last debate before vote

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro faced off on Friday in the last debate before Brazil’s elections on Sunday. The two-hour encounter on the nation’s most popular TV station mostly centered on economic hardship, the issue that has moved most of the few undecided voters in the narrow contest between the leftist and the far-right leader. The man universally known as Lula, who leads polls so far and governed between 2003-2010, and Bolsonaro had had only one face to face debate beforehand. Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered more than 5% of the Oct. 2 vote.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.