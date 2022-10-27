Witness: Cop had ‘upper hand’ before killing Black motorist

A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if a police officer will stand trial for second-degree murder in the death of a Black motorist last April. Patrick Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following a traffic stop by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr. Schurr’s lawyers say it was self-defense, following a short foot chase and physical struggle. Wayne Butler witnessed the struggle, which he described as wrestling. Butler says Schurr “always had the upper hand” as he tried to subdue Lyoya. He didn’t witness the shooting. The officer was yelling for Lyoya to let go of his Taser. Schurr was fired by Grand Rapids police.

