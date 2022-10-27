UN nuclear chief: North Korea nuke test would be key concern

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief says a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.” Rafael Grossi says the International Atomic Energy Agency sees preparations for a seventh test but has no indication of whether an atomic blast is imminent. He told reporters in response to a question Thursday that “everybody is holding its breath.” He said: “Further tests, of course, means that they are refining the preparations and the construction of the arsenal. So we are following this very, very closely.”

