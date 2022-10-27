UN nuclear agency to probe Russia claim of `dirty bombs’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief saya he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleges that activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” is taking place. Rafael Grossi said in a statement Thursday that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency will be traveling this week to the two sites, which are under IAEA safeguards, following a written request from the Ukrainian government. The statement says: “The purpose of this week’s safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of dirty bombs.’”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.